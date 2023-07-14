Anthony Rizzo is back in action for the New York Yankees versus Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesJuly 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Cubs) he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.348) this season, fueled by 80 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.

In 67.9% of his games this year (57 of 84), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (21.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 10.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.1% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 of 84 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 35 .296 AVG .205 .374 OBP .314 .475 SLG .311 16 XBH 8 8 HR 3 24 RBI 15 39/19 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 0

