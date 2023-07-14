Benoit Paire vs. Luciano Darderi: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
With only three rounds remaining in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023, Benoit Paire (No. 147) and Luciano Darderi (No. 229) will play in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 14.
You can see Paire try to hold off Darderi on ESPN.
Benoit Paire vs. Luciano Darderi Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, July 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Paire vs. Darderi Matchup Info
- Paire is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 win over No. 149-ranked Francesco Maestrelli in Tuesday's Round of 32.
- In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Paire went down in the qualification round 1 to No. 230-ranked Oscar Otte, 3-6, 3-6 on June 26.
- Darderi advanced past Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Darderi was eliminated in the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament (the Wimbledon) on June 26, when he went down 7-5, 1-6, 1-6 to Maximilian Marterer.
- This is the first time that Paire and Darderi have squared off on the court in the last five years.
Paire vs. Darderi Odds and Probabilities
|Benoit Paire
|Luciano Darderi
|+110
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|47.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|47
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53
