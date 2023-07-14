With only three rounds remaining in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023, Benoit Paire (No. 147) and Luciano Darderi (No. 229) will play in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 14.

Benoit Paire vs. Luciano Darderi Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Paire vs. Darderi Matchup Info

Paire is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 win over No. 149-ranked Francesco Maestrelli in Tuesday's Round of 32.

In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Paire went down in the qualification round 1 to No. 230-ranked Oscar Otte, 3-6, 3-6 on June 26.

Darderi advanced past Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Darderi was eliminated in the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament (the Wimbledon) on June 26, when he went down 7-5, 1-6, 1-6 to Maximilian Marterer.

This is the first time that Paire and Darderi have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Paire vs. Darderi Odds and Probabilities

Benoit Paire Luciano Darderi +110 Odds to Win Match -155 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 47 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53

