On Friday, Benoit Paire (No. 147 in the world) takes on Luciano Darderi (No. 229) in the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023.

Compared to the underdog Paire (+110), Darderi is the favorite (-155) to advance to the femifinals.

Benoit Paire vs. Luciano Darderi Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Benoit Paire vs. Luciano Darderi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Luciano Darderi has a 60.8% chance to win.

Benoit Paire Luciano Darderi +110 Odds to Win Match -155 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 47 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53

Benoit Paire vs. Luciano Darderi Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 149-ranked Francesco Maestrelli 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 on Tuesday, Paire reached the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Darderi beat No. 76-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Paire has played 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 23.5 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Paire has played 10 matches over the past year, totaling 26.1 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.0% of games.

Darderi is averaging 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 13 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 47.6% of those games.

On clay, Darderi has played five matches and averaged 18.4 games per match (18.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.2 games per set.

This is the first time that Paire and Darderi have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

