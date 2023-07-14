With only three rounds left in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023, Daniel Rincon (No. 280) and Dimitar Kuzmanov (No. 184) will play in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 14.

The Rincon-Kuzmanov match can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Daniel Rincon vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Rincon vs. Kuzmanov Matchup Info

Rincon advanced over Leandro Riedi 6-4, 4-3 on Tuesday, earning a berth in the quarterfinals.

In his previous tournament (the Mallorca Championships), Rincon lost to Abedallah Shelbayh 3-6, 2-6 on June 24, in the qualification round 1.

Kuzmanov is coming off a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory over No. 264-ranked Michael Geerts in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In his last tournament (the Wimbledon) on June 26, Kuzmanov squared off against Hyeon Chung in the qualification round 1 and was taken down 2-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Rincon hasn't squared off against Kuzmanov in the past five years.

Rincon vs. Kuzmanov Odds and Probabilities

Daniel Rincon Dimitar Kuzmanov +160 Odds to Win Match -225 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 43.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.