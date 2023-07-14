Daniel Rincon vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Daniel Rincon will face Dimitar Kuzmanov in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Friday, July 14.
Kuzmanov is getting -225 odds to win against Rincon (+160).
Daniel Rincon vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Match Information
- Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, July 14
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni
- Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
- Court Surface: Clay
Daniel Rincon vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Dimitar Kuzmanov has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Daniel Rincon
|Dimitar Kuzmanov
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|43.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.8
Daniel Rincon vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Trends and Insights
- Rincon made it past Leandro Riedi 6-4, 4-3 in the Round of 32.
- Kuzmanov made it to the quarterfinals by taking down No. 264-ranked Michael Geerts 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Wednesday.
- Rincon has played 24.4 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his eight matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- On clay, Rincon has played six matches over the past year, totaling 26.7 games per match (26.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.8% of games.
- Kuzmanov has played 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 19.6 games per match (19.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.4% of those games.
- On clay, Kuzmanov has played seven matches and averaged 17.3 games per match (17.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set.
- Rincon and Kuzmanov have not matched up against each other since 2015.
