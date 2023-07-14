Daniel Rincon will face Dimitar Kuzmanov in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Friday, July 14.

Kuzmanov is getting -225 odds to win against Rincon (+160).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Daniel Rincon vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Daniel Rincon vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dimitar Kuzmanov has a 69.2% chance to win.

Daniel Rincon Dimitar Kuzmanov +160 Odds to Win Match -225 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 43.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Daniel Rincon vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Trends and Insights

Rincon made it past Leandro Riedi 6-4, 4-3 in the Round of 32.

Kuzmanov made it to the quarterfinals by taking down No. 264-ranked Michael Geerts 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Rincon has played 24.4 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his eight matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Rincon has played six matches over the past year, totaling 26.7 games per match (26.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.8% of games.

Kuzmanov has played 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 19.6 games per match (19.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.4% of those games.

On clay, Kuzmanov has played seven matches and averaged 17.3 games per match (17.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set.

Rincon and Kuzmanov have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.