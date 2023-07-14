DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu is available when the New York Yankees take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .220 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 76 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- LeMahieu has an RBI in 21 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 24 of 76 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.253
|AVG
|.183
|.314
|OBP
|.253
|.425
|SLG
|.282
|14
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|36/11
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.71 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (7-7) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 6.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.40, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
