Friday, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees play the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Cubs.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .203 with six doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Stanton has gotten a hit in 24 of 41 games this year (58.5%), with more than one hit on six occasions (14.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 17 .181 AVG .231 .261 OBP .296 .386 SLG .477 7 XBH 8 5 HR 4 12 RBI 11 24/8 K/BB 17/5 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings