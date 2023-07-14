Bryan Reynolds is one of the players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off at PNC Park on Friday (beginning at 7:05 PM ET).

Giants vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -115)

The Giants will hand the ball to Ross Stripling (0-2) for his eighth start of the season.

Stripling has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Stripling has made three starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 3.4 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jul. 7 3.2 4 2 2 3 0 at Mets Jul. 2 2.0 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 3.0 4 1 1 3 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 3.1 4 3 3 2 1 at Diamondbacks May. 12 3.1 5 4 4 2 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI (77 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .265/.334/.450 so far this season.

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Carlos Santana has 71 hits with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .233/.311/.390 so far this year.

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

