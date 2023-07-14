Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres returns to action for the New York Yankees against Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesJuly 14 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Cubs) he went 2-for-5.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 84 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .413.
- Torres enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 62 of 89 games this season (69.7%), including 21 multi-hit games (23.6%).
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (13.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has an RBI in 21 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39 of 89 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|37
|.243
|AVG
|.262
|.327
|OBP
|.323
|.422
|SLG
|.403
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|14
|31/23
|K/BB
|22/14
|6
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.71 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gomber (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 19th start of the season. He has a 6.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.