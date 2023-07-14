Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New York Jets have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl, seventh-ranked in the league as of December 31.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
New York Betting Insights
- New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Jets games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.
- New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it really clicked on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 318.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Jets picked up three wins at home last year and four away.
- As a favorite last season New York had only two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.
- In the AFC East the Jets won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers had 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).
- On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and accumulated 94 yards.
- In the passing game, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).
- Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Packers.
- In nine games, Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.
- As a playmaker on defense, C.J. Mosley compiled 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|-
|+800
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
