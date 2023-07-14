Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jose Trevino is available when the New York Yankees battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-3.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .211 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Trevino has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.0%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22.0% of his games this year, Trevino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.220
|AVG
|.200
|.256
|OBP
|.253
|.354
|SLG
|.271
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.71).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 6.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .294 against him.
