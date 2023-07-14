With only three rounds remaining in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023, Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No. 111) and Elias Ymer (No. 169) will play in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 14.

ESPN is the spot to tune in to see Cerundolo and Ymer square off.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Elias Ymer Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Cerundolo vs. Ymer Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Cerundolo advanced past No. 447-ranked Alex Barrena, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Cerundolo was eliminated by Jannik Sinner (2-6, 2-6, 2-6) on July 3 in the round of 128 of his last tournament, the Wimbledon.

Ymer took home the win 7-6, 6-2 against Juan Pablo Varillas in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In his last tournament (the Wimbledon) on June 28, Ymer squared off against Fabian Marozsan in the qualification round 2 and was taken down 3-6, 6-7.

Cerundolo and Ymer haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Cerundolo vs. Ymer Odds and Probabilities

Juan Manuel Cerundolo Elias Ymer -140 Odds to Win Match +100 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 51.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.6

