Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No. 111 ranking) will face Elias Ymer (No. 169) in the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 on Friday, July 14.

Cerundolo is favored (-140) in this match, compared to the underdog Ymer, who is +100.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Elias Ymer Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Location: Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Elias Ymer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Juan Manuel Cerundolo has a 58.3% chance to win.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo Elias Ymer -140 Odds to Win Match +100 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 51.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.6

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Elias Ymer Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Cerundolo defeated Alex Barrena 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Ymer will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 63-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Cerundolo has played 21.6 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 21 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Cerundolo has played 19 matches over the past year, totaling 21.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.0% of games.

Ymer is averaging 24.4 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 42 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.0% of those games.

On clay courts, Ymer has played 21 matches and averaged 23.9 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Cerundolo and Ymer have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.