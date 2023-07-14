Kyle Higashioka is available when the New York Yankees battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI against the Cubs.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka has eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks while batting .239.
  • In 55.6% of his games this season (25 of 45), Higashioka has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Higashioka has an RBI in 18 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this year (28.9%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 21
.261 AVG .217
.297 OBP .260
.551 SLG .261
10 XBH 3
5 HR 0
13 RBI 9
22/4 K/BB 18/4
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.71).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
  • The Rockies will send Gomber (7-7) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 6.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.40, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
