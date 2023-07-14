Kyle Higashioka is available when the New York Yankees battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI against the Cubs.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks while batting .239.

In 55.6% of his games this season (25 of 45), Higashioka has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Higashioka has an RBI in 18 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (28.9%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 21 .261 AVG .217 .297 OBP .260 .551 SLG .261 10 XBH 3 5 HR 0 13 RBI 9 22/4 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

