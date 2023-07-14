Nerman Fatic vs. Sebastian Ofner: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With only three rounds remaining in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023, Nerman Fatic (No. 228) and Sebastian Ofner (No. 72) will play in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 14.
Tune in to ESPN to watch Fatic and Ofner meet.
Nerman Fatic vs. Sebastian Ofner Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, July 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Fatic vs. Ofner Matchup Info
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Fatic took down No. 118-ranked Jurij Rodionov, 7-5, 6-4.
- Fatic was eliminated by Elias Ymer (6-2, 4-6, 2-6) on April 16 in the qualification round 1 of his last tournament, the Banja Luka Open.
- Ofner took home the win 6-4, 7-5 against Lukas Klein in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- In the round of 128 of his previous tournament (the Wimbledon) on July 5, Ofner was beaten by No. 37-ranked Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 4-6, 4-6.
- In the lone matchup between Fatic and Ofner in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at ATP Challenger Zadar, Croatia Men Singles 2023, Ofner was the last one standing, claiming the 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 victory.
- Ofner has taken two sets versus Fatic, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Fatic has taken home one set.
- Ofner has gotten the better of Fatic in 29 total games between them, claiming 15 games (51.7%) against Fatic's 14.
Fatic vs. Ofner Odds and Probabilities
|Nerman Fatic
|Sebastian Ofner
|+220
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|31.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|39.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.5
