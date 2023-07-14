Nerman Fatic (No. 228 ranking) will take on Sebastian Ofner (No. 72) in the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 on Friday, July 14.

Ofner is the favorite (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Fatic, who is +220.

Nerman Fatic vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Location: Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Nerman Fatic vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has a 77.8% chance to win.

Nerman Fatic Sebastian Ofner +220 Odds to Win Match -350 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 39.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.5

Nerman Fatic vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Fatic advanced past No. 118-ranked Jurij Rodionov, 7-5, 6-4.

Ofner will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 152-ranked Lukas Klein in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Through two matches over the past year (across all court types), Fatic has played 25.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 44.0% of them.

In his two matches on clay over the past 12 months, Fatic has played an average of 25.0 games (25.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Ofner has competed in 22 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.7% of the games. He averages 26.5 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

In 16 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Ofner has averaged 27.0 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 53.2% of the games.

On March 21, 2023, Fatic and Ofner played in the ATP Challenger Zadar, Croatia Men Singles 2023 Round of 32. Ofner took home the victory 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Ofner has taken two against Fatic (66.7%), while Fatic has captured one.

Ofner and Fatic have matched up in 29 total games, with Ofner winning 15 and Fatic claiming 14.

In their one match against each other, Fatic and Ofner are averaging 29 games and three sets.

