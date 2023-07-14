Rafael Devers is back in action for the Boston Red Sox versus Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago CubsJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-4.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers is batting .251 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 87 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.9% of them.

In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (19.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

Devers has an RBI in 41 of 87 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 42.5% of his games this year (37 of 87), with two or more runs 11 times (12.6%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .265 AVG .233 .338 OBP .304 .470 SLG .513 22 XBH 18 8 HR 12 36 RBI 34 33/19 K/BB 42/13 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings