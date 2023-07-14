With only three rounds to go in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023, Richard Gasquet (No. 51) and Flavio Cobolli (No. 150) will battle it out in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 14.

Richard Gasquet vs. Flavio Cobolli Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Gasquet vs. Cobolli Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Gasquet advanced past No. 475-ranked Marcello Serafini, 7-5, 6-2.

Gasquet was eliminated in the round of 128 of his previous tournament (the Wimbledon) 3-6, 5-7, 5-7 by No. 71-ranked Corentin Moutet on July 3.

Cobolli took down Hernan Casanova 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In the qualification round 1 of his previous tournament (the Wimbledon) on June 26, Cobolli was beaten by No. 243-ranked Juan Pablo Ficovich 3-6, 4-6.

This is the first time that Gasquet and Cobolli have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Gasquet vs. Cobolli Odds and Probabilities

Richard Gasquet Flavio Cobolli -110 Odds to Win Match -125 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

