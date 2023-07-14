Richard Gasquet (No. 51 ranking) will face Flavio Cobolli (No. 150) in the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 on Friday, July 14.

In this Quarterfinal matchup, Cobolli is favored (-125) against Gasquet (-110) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Richard Gasquet vs. Flavio Cobolli Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Richard Gasquet vs. Flavio Cobolli Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Flavio Cobolli has a 55.6% chance to win.

Richard Gasquet Flavio Cobolli -110 Odds to Win Match -125 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Richard Gasquet vs. Flavio Cobolli Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Gasquet beat Marcello Serafini 7-5, 6-2.

Cobolli made it to the quarterfinals by defeating No. 259-ranked Hernan Casanova 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Through 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Gasquet has played 24.8 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.4% of them.

Gasquet has played 12 matches on clay over the past year, and 24.4 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Cobolli has averaged 21.8 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 27 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.8% of the games.

Cobolli has averaged 22.7 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 14 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Gasquet and Cobolli have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.