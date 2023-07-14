Thiago Monteiro vs. Lukas Neumayer: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A spot in the tournament semifinals is on the line on Friday, July 14, when Thiago Monteiro takes on Lukas Neumayer in the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.
You can watch as Monteiro tries to hold off Neumayer on ESPN.
Thiago Monteiro vs. Lukas Neumayer Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, July 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Monteiro vs. Neumayer Matchup Info
- Monteiro is coming off a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 236-ranked Marco Trungelliti in Wednesday's Round of 16.
- In the the Wimbledon, Monteiro's most recent tournament, he was beaten 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 3-6 by No. 43-ranked Christopher Eubanks on July 5 in the round of 128 round.
- Neumayer made it to the quarterfinals by beating No. 126-ranked Facundo Bagnis 7-6, 7-5 on Wednesday.
- In the round of 16 of his most recent tournament (the Generali Open) on July 23, Neumayer was defeated by No. 124-ranked Vit Kopriva 6-3, 4-6, 1-6.
- Monteiro and Neumayer haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
