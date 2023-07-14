Thiago Monteiro will meet Lukas Neumayer in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Friday, July 14.

In this Quarterfinal match, Monteiro is favored (-250) against Neumayer (+165) .

Thiago Monteiro vs. Lukas Neumayer Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Location: Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Thiago Monteiro vs. Lukas Neumayer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thiago Monteiro has a 71.4% chance to win.

Thiago Monteiro Lukas Neumayer -250 Odds to Win Match +165 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.7% 59.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.8

Thiago Monteiro vs. Lukas Neumayer Trends and Insights

Monteiro is coming off a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 236-ranked Marco Trungelliti in Wednesday's Round of 16.

Neumayer will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 7-5 victory over No. 126-ranked Facundo Bagnis in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Monteiro has played 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 27.6 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Monteiro has played 19 matches over the past year, totaling 29.3 games per match (27.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.6% of games.

In the past year, Neumayer has played two total matches (across all court types), winning 37.2% of the games. He averages 21.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 8.6 games per set.

Neumayer has averaged 26.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and 8.7 games per set through one match on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Monteiro and Neumayer have not competed against each other.

