Friday's contest features the New York Yankees (49-42) and the Colorado Rockies (34-57) facing off at Coors Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on July 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-1) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (7-7) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Yankees vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Yankees have won 33 out of the 55 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

New York has entered three games this season favored by -200 or more, and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 400 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule