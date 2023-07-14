Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and projected starter Austin Gomber on Friday at Coors Field.

Yankees vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fifth in MLB action with 129 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York is 13th in MLB, slugging .410.

The Yankees are 27th in MLB with a .231 batting average.

New York has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (400 total runs).

The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Yankees strike out 8 times per game, the eighth-best average in the majors.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.

New York has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

The Yankees have the seventh-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.247).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Rodon (0-1) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his second start of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Randy Vasquez Dean Kremer 7/6/2023 Orioles L 14-1 Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs L 3-0 Home Carlos Rodón Jameson Taillon 7/8/2023 Cubs W 6-3 Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly 7/9/2023 Cubs L 7-4 Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies - Away Carlos Rodón Austin Gomber 7/15/2023 Rockies - Away Clarke Schmidt Connor Seabold 7/16/2023 Rockies - Away Gerrit Cole Connor Seabold 7/17/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/18/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/19/2023 Angels - Away Carlos Rodón -

