The New York Yankees (49-42) and the Colorado Rockies (34-57) will square off on Friday, July 14 at Coors Field, with Carlos Rodon pitching for the Yankees and Austin Gomber taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +165. The total is 11 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (0-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (7-7, 6.40 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 33, or 60%, of those games.

The Yankees have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Yankees went 3-2 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (39.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious eight times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 3-5.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 1.5 (+130) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (-110) Jose Trevino 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+125) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+110) Harrison Bader 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+100)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1500 6th 2nd Win AL East +1100 - 3rd

