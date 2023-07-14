The New York Yankees (49-42) visit the Colorado Rockies (34-57) to open a three-game series at Coors Field, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET on Friday. The Yankees are coming off a series defeat to the Cubs, and the Rockies a series loss to the Giants.

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (0-1, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (7-7, 6.40 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (0-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (7-7, 6.40 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon will take to the mound for the Yankees, his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs.

He has an ERA of 3.38, a 1 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.125 in one games this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 6.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.40 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .294 to opposing batters.

Gomber is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this game.

Gomber is trying for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.