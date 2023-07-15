Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Billy McKinney (.125 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is hitting .237 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks.
- This year, McKinney has posted at least one hit in 16 of 26 games (61.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In six games this year, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 26 games so far this year.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.283
|AVG
|.167
|.313
|OBP
|.194
|.630
|SLG
|.200
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the most home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-6) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.65 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .294 to opposing batters.
