Saturday, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox square off against the Chicago Cubs and Marcus Stroman, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Arroyo enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .471.
  • In 54.0% of his 50 games this season, Arroyo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (6.0%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arroyo has had an RBI in 14 games this season (28.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 19 games this season (38.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 23
.274 AVG .244
.319 OBP .259
.452 SLG .346
11 XBH 6
2 HR 1
13 RBI 8
19/5 K/BB 19/2
1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
  • The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Stroman (9-6) to make his 20th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 10th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 43rd.
