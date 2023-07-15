The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .211 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 59.5% of his games this year (25 of 42), with at least two hits seven times (16.7%).

He has homered in 21.4% of his games this year, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (38.1%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 15 of 42 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 18 .181 AVG .246 .261 OBP .307 .386 SLG .536 7 XBH 10 5 HR 5 12 RBI 13 24/8 K/BB 17/5 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings