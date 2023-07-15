Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- batting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, on July 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Rockies.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in slugging percentage (.417) and total hits (87) this season.
- Torres will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 over the course of his last outings.
- In 70.0% of his games this season (63 of 90), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 13.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has had at least one RBI in 23.3% of his games this season (21 of 90), with two or more RBI 13 times (14.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.4% of his games this season (40 of 90), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|38
|.243
|AVG
|.275
|.327
|OBP
|.333
|.422
|SLG
|.412
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|14
|31/23
|K/BB
|23/14
|6
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.67 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.5 per game).
- Seabold gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.65 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 6.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
