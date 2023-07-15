Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jose Trevino returns to action for the New York Yankees versus Connor Seabold and the Colorado RockiesJuly 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-3 against the Cubs.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .211 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 54.0% of his games this year (27 of 50), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.0%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Trevino has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.220
|AVG
|.200
|.256
|OBP
|.253
|.354
|SLG
|.271
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- The Rockies will send Seabold (1-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.65 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 6.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .294 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.