Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .711 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Cubs.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston in slugging percentage (.469) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 47th in slugging.
- Turner will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer in his last outings.
- Turner has recorded a hit in 62 of 88 games this season (70.5%), including 31 multi-hit games (35.2%).
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (14.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has driven home a run in 37 games this year (42.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 43 of 88 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.314
|AVG
|.255
|.371
|OBP
|.347
|.468
|SLG
|.470
|17
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|24
|31/14
|K/BB
|32/20
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 94 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Stroman will aim to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 10th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
