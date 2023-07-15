The Cleveland Guardians (45-46) visit the Texas Rangers (53-39) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (5-6, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Gavin Williams (1-1, 4.01 ERA).

Rangers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers will hand the ball to Heaney (5-6) for his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed three innings while giving up seven earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.71 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .242 in 17 games this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

In 17 starts, Heaney has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.

Williams has recorded one quality start this season.

Williams will look to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

