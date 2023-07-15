Saturday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (42-48) versus the Boston Red Sox (49-43) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on July 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-6) to the mound, while James Paxton (5-1) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 5-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Red Sox have come away with 25 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Boston has won 25 of 50 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (459 total, five per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

