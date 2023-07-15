The Boston Red Sox (49-43) will aim to keep a six-game win streak alive when they visit the Chicago Cubs (42-48) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-6) to the mound, while James Paxton (5-1) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (9-6, 2.96 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (5-1, 2.73 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 34-year-old has a 2.73 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings during 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .201 to opposing batters.

Paxton is aiming to earn his third quality start in a row in this game.

Paxton will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman (9-6) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 2.96 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .205.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Stroman will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 10th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 43rd.

