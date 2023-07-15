On Saturday, Triston Casas (.485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .228 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks.

In 51.3% of his 78 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Casas has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .231 AVG .226 .361 OBP .304 .364 SLG .451 11 XBH 14 2 HR 8 12 RBI 16 35/25 K/BB 41/15 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings