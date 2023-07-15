Yankees vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 15
Saturday's contest between the New York Yankees (49-43) and Colorado Rockies (35-57) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 8-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 15.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (4-6) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-6) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Yankees vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Yankees 8, Rockies 7.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rockies Player Props
|Yankees vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 33, or 58.9%, of those games.
- New York has entered 19 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 15-4 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- New York has scored 402 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 6
|Orioles
|L 14-1
|Luis Severino vs Kyle Bradish
|July 7
|Cubs
|L 3-0
|Carlos Rodón vs Jameson Taillon
|July 8
|Cubs
|W 6-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Drew Smyly
|July 9
|Cubs
|L 7-4
|Domingo Germán vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 14
|@ Rockies
|L 7-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Austin Gomber
|July 15
|@ Rockies
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Connor Seabold
|July 16
|@ Rockies
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Chase Anderson
|July 17
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Angels
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs TBA
|July 21
|Royals
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Jordan Lyles
