When the New York Yankees (49-43) and Colorado Rockies (35-57) face off at Coors Field on Saturday, July 15, Clarke Schmidt will get the ball for the Yankees, while the Rockies will send Connor Seabold to the hill. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. The total for the matchup has been set at 11.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (4-6, 4.40 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-6, 6.65 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 33 (58.9%) of those contests.

The Yankees have a 15-4 record (winning 78.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Rockies have come away with 32 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 15-36 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+105) Josh Donaldson 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+100) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) Billy McKinney 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Harrison Bader 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+105)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1500 6th 2nd Win AL East +1100 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.