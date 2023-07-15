Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Rockies on July 15, 2023
Player prop bet options for Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the New York Yankees visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).
Yankees vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Schmidt Stats
- Clarke Schmidt (4-6) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 19th start of the season.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- In 18 starts, Schmidt has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 9
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|7
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 29
|5.1
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 23
|5.1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 36 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .257/.330/.417 on the year.
- Torres has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a walk.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 14
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 8
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 39 RBI (81 total hits).
- He's slashing .257/.347/.403 so far this year.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double and an RBI.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has put up 84 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .257/.337/.465 on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 32 RBI (76 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a .242/.322/.373 slash line so far this season.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
