The Boston Red Sox, including Yu Chang (batting .171 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, a walk and seven RBI), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cubs.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang has four home runs and two walks while hitting .148.

This season, Chang has totaled at least one hit in six of 18 games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games this year, and 6.8% of his chances at the plate.

In five games this year (27.8%), Chang has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (22.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven games this season (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .138 AVG .160 .194 OBP .192 .345 SLG .400 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 8 RBI 3 11/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings