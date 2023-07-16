Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Anthony Rizzo (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .346 this season while batting .257 with 33 walks and 41 runs scored.
- He ranks 80th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Rizzo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .200.
- Rizzo has gotten at least one hit in 68.6% of his games this season (59 of 86), with at least two hits 18 times (20.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 86), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 39.5% of his games this season (34 of 86), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|37
|.296
|AVG
|.207
|.374
|OBP
|.311
|.475
|SLG
|.307
|16
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|15
|39/19
|K/BB
|42/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday, July 5 against the Houston Astros, the righty threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.89, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .303 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.