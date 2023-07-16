On Sunday, Billy McKinney (.091 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the New York Yankees face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is batting .228 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks.

This year, McKinney has posted at least one hit in 16 of 27 games (59.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (14.8%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

McKinney has driven in a run in six games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in eight of 27 games so far this year.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .283 AVG .152 .313 OBP .200 .630 SLG .182 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings