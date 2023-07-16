DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DJ LeMahieu -- batting .265 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on July 16 at 3:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Rockies.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .232 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- LeMahieu enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 78), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has an RBI in 21 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.253
|AVG
|.209
|.314
|OBP
|.273
|.425
|SLG
|.317
|14
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|36/11
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson (0-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.89 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, July 5 against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 6.89 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.