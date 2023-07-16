The New York Giants at the moment have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York went 13-4-0 ATS last season.

The Giants and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

New York put up 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in ), and it gave up 358.2 yards per game (25th) on the other side of the ball.

Last season the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 away.

New York posted a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5-1 record as underdogs.

The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

Jones also ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 receptions for 338 yards.

Parris Campbell had 63 receptions for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Colts.

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Okereke collected 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +6600 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

