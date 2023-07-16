The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .250 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.

In 28 of 44 games this season (63.6%) Bader has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.5%).

He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (16 of 44), with more than one RBI 11 times (25.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 of 44 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 17 .229 AVG .281 .272 OBP .288 .417 SLG .484 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 17 RBI 13 17/4 K/BB 8/1 5 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings