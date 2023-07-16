On Sunday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the New York Yankees play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .251.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 35 of 66 games this year (53.0%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (16.7%).

He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 66), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 19.7% of his games this season (13 of 66), with two or more RBI seven times (10.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 29 .235 AVG .268 .269 OBP .327 .357 SLG .392 7 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 13 13/4 K/BB 22/9 5 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings