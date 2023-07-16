Jorge Alfaro Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jorge Alfaro (batting .208 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jorge Alfaro At The Plate
- Alfaro is batting .143 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Alfaro has picked up a hit in four games this year (30.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|.000
|AVG
|.130
|.400
|OBP
|.167
|.000
|SLG
|.348
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|0/2
|K/BB
|10/0
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Steele (9-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
