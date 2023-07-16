The Boston Red Sox, including Jorge Alfaro (batting .208 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Alfaro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate

  • Alfaro is batting .143 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Alfaro has picked up a hit in four games this year (30.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
.000 AVG .130
.400 OBP .167
.000 SLG .348
0 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 4
0/2 K/BB 10/0
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • Steele (9-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.