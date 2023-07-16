Jose Trevino is available when the New York Yankees take on Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-3 against the Cubs.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .211 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Trevino has gotten at least one hit in 54.0% of his games this year (27 of 50), with multiple hits three times (6.0%).

He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.0%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Trevino has an RBI in 11 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 15 of 50 games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .220 AVG .200 .256 OBP .253 .354 SLG .271 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 11 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings