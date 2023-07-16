Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Trevino is available when the New York Yankees take on Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-3 against the Cubs.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .211 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Trevino has gotten at least one hit in 54.0% of his games this year (27 of 50), with multiple hits three times (6.0%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.0%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Trevino has an RBI in 11 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 15 of 50 games so far this year.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.220
|AVG
|.200
|.256
|OBP
|.253
|.354
|SLG
|.271
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.68 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.89 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.89, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
