Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Oswaldo Cabrera (batting .278 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .203 with seven doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Cabrera has had a hit in 27 of 62 games this year (43.5%), including multiple hits seven times (11.3%).
- He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 62), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in 14 games this year (22.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (30.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.206
|AVG
|.200
|.238
|OBP
|.278
|.330
|SLG
|.282
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|10
|22/3
|K/BB
|18/9
|3
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.68).
- The Rockies give up the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson (0-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.89 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the righty tossed four innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 6.89 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
