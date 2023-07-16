The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 88 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .256 with 43 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is 15th in slugging.

In 55 of 89 games this year (61.8%) Devers has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (30.3%).

Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (20.2%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has had an RBI in 42 games this year (47.2%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (20.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.5%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .265 AVG .245 .338 OBP .311 .470 SLG .553 22 XBH 21 8 HR 14 36 RBI 36 33/19 K/BB 45/13 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings