Red Sox vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (43-48) and Boston Red Sox (49-44) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on July 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (9-2) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (3-4) will take the ball for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.
- The Red Sox have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a runline.
- The Red Sox have won in 25, or 50%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Boston has a win-loss record of 12-4 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Boston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (463 total).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Brennan Bernardino vs Sam Long
|July 8
|Athletics
|W 10-3
|James Paxton vs Austin Pruitt
|July 9
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Tayler Scott vs JP Sears
|July 14
|@ Cubs
|W 8-3
|Brayan Bello vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 15
|@ Cubs
|L 10-4
|James Paxton vs Marcus Stroman
|July 16
|@ Cubs
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Justin Steele
|July 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Athletics
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 21
|Mets
|-
|James Paxton vs TBA
|July 22
|Mets
|-
|TBA vs TBA
